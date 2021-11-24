Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

IWN stock opened at $171.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.66 and its 200-day moving average is $164.62. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.44 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

