Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $2.87 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its position in Caterpillar by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

Shares of CAT opened at $205.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.03 and a 200-day moving average of $212.39. The company has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $172.28 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

