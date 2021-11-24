Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,776 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 85.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 361.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

SBUX opened at $113.58 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.45. The company has a market capitalization of $133.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.