CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Matthew Rowe Buys 40,844 Shares

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) insider Matthew Rowe acquired 40,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,783.41 ($29,845.29).

Matthew Rowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Matthew Rowe acquired 31,054 shares of CountPlus stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,302.43 ($22,358.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is an increase from CountPlus’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. CountPlus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

CountPlus Company Profile

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

