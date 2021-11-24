Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Coty has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

COTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Coty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.08.

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.