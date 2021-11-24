CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 133.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.