Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 2,388 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December makes up about 1.6% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 2.30% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 73,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

PDEC traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. 3,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,968. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $31.08.

