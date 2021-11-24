Corrado Advisors LLC Purchases 170 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 486.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.30. 21,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,362,417. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.45 and its 200-day moving average is $138.75. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.19 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

