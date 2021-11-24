Corrado Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,144. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 112.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,914 shares of company stock worth $1,552,078. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

