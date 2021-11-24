Corrado Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,942 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 115.5% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 96.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth about $525,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.12. 11,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $30.30.

