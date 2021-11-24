Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Corning by 1,397.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Corning by 249.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 755.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,584 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,871,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.03. 187,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

