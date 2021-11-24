Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Trading Down 0.4%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)’s share price fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 2,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 58,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRON. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is based in PALO ALTO, Calif.

