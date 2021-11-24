Cormark Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Indigo Books & Music in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.75). Cormark also issued estimates for Indigo Books & Music’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

TSE IDG opened at C$3.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.16 million and a PE ratio of -3.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,694.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Indigo Books & Music has a 1-year low of C$1.99 and a 1-year high of C$5.25.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design Auria, LOVE & LORE, nÃ³ta, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

