Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS: CPPMF) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Copper Mountain Mining to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Copper Mountain Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00 Copper Mountain Mining Competitors 796 3510 3786 109 2.39

Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus target price of $4.53, indicating a potential upside of 59.06%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 59.40%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Copper Mountain Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million $37.52 million 7.70 Copper Mountain Mining Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 17.90

Copper Mountain Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Copper Mountain Mining. Copper Mountain Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 19.88% 29.23% 13.13% Copper Mountain Mining Competitors -55.95% -6.08% 0.47%

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining competitors beat Copper Mountain Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

