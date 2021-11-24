Cook Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $349,736.00 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $349,736.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00068742 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00071378 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.87 or 0.07416218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00086701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,593.65 or 0.99744171 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,195,139 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

