Contrasting Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) and George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) and George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) are both large-cap consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Tesco alerts:

This table compares Tesco and George Weston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesco N/A N/A N/A George Weston 1.18% 9.15% 2.54%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tesco and George Weston, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesco 0 0 0 0 N/A George Weston 0 1 5 0 2.83

George Weston has a consensus target price of $151.67, indicating a potential upside of 37.82%. Given George Weston’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe George Weston is more favorable than Tesco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of George Weston shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. George Weston pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. George Weston pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tesco and George Weston’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A George Weston $40.84 billion 0.40 $718.88 million $3.16 34.83

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Tesco.

Summary

George Weston beats Tesco on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company serves its customers through stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

About George Weston

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services. The Choice Properties segment pertains to Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Weston foods segment produces baked goods. The company was founded by George Weston in 1882 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.