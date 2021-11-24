Contrasting South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) and Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF)

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) and Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of South Atlantic Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Community Heritage Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and Community Heritage Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Atlantic Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Community Heritage Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

South Atlantic Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $15.35, indicating a potential downside of 0.97%. Given South Atlantic Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe South Atlantic Bancshares is more favorable than Community Heritage Financial.

Volatility and Risk

South Atlantic Bancshares has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Heritage Financial has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares South Atlantic Bancshares and Community Heritage Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Atlantic Bancshares $41.57 million 2.83 $10.31 million $1.36 11.40 Community Heritage Financial $32.43 million 1.67 $6.27 million $2.81 8.63

South Atlantic Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Heritage Financial. Community Heritage Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South Atlantic Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares South Atlantic Bancshares and Community Heritage Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Atlantic Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Community Heritage Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

South Atlantic Bancshares beats Community Heritage Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Community Heritage Financial Company Profile

Community Heritage Financial, Inc., a bank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services. This segment also provides deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposit, and certificates of deposit. The Mortgage Banking segment primarily engages in the origination of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market. The company also provides life insurance services. It operates eight branches located in Frederick and Washington Counties, Maryland. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Middletown, Maryland.

