ContentBox (BOX) Hits Market Cap of $1.38 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $10,663.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

