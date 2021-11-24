Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $214.26

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $214.26 and last traded at $214.22, with a volume of 56174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $211.42.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.09.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,023,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,941,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,664,000 after purchasing an additional 283,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,831,000 after purchasing an additional 268,422 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9,908.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 247,502 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 556,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,291,000 after purchasing an additional 214,810 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.