Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Construction Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59. Construction Partners has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Construction Partners by 77.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Construction Partners by 66.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

