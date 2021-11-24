Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ROAD opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROAD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 480.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 338.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 197,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

