CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Price Up 7.6%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s share price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.51. Approximately 3,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 455,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

CEIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $821.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.56.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 25,039 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

