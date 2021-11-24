Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $77,000 Investment in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 35,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Separately, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CYBN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from C$10.00 to C$8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of CYBN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,201. The company has a market cap of $238.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01. CYBIN INC. has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.38.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Company Profile

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

