Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $43,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dohj LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,646,860 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09.

