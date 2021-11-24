Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.53. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

