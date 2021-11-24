Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.81 million.Computer Task Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.160-$0.180 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. 27,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,735. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.