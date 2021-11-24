Comparing Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Workhorse Group and Ideanomics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $1.39 million 609.15 $69.78 million $1.06 5.70 Ideanomics $26.76 million 26.14 -$98.22 million ($0.26) -5.62

Workhorse Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workhorse Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Workhorse Group and Ideanomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 0 6 1 0 2.14 Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Workhorse Group currently has a consensus target price of $12.30, indicating a potential upside of 103.64%. Ideanomics has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 379.45%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Workhorse Group.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group 1,095.71% -84.79% -46.22% Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12%

Summary

Workhorse Group beats Ideanomics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems. The company was founded by Stephen S. Burns on February 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, OH.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

