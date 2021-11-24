Comparing PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) & Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.1% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL Community Bancorp $66.59 million 3.90 $3.85 million $0.72 20.83 Capitol Federal Financial $286.27 million 5.92 $76.08 million $0.56 21.80

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than PDL Community Bancorp. PDL Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capitol Federal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PDL Community Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Capitol Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL Community Bancorp 14.53% 7.35% 0.83% Capitol Federal Financial 26.57% 6.04% 0.79%

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats PDL Community Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

