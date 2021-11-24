Comparing Lightbridge (LTBR) & Its Rivals

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is one of 53 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lightbridge to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Lightbridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Lightbridge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lightbridge and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -81.96% -73.05% Lightbridge Competitors -24.90% -14.89% -5.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lightbridge and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightbridge Competitors 163 663 963 21 2.47

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 6.00%. Given Lightbridge’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lightbridge has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Lightbridge has a beta of 3.38, meaning that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge’s competitors have a beta of 2.24, meaning that their average stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lightbridge and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge N/A -$14.42 million -4.39 Lightbridge Competitors $1.74 billion $111.68 million 19.51

Lightbridge’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge. Lightbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lightbridge competitors beat Lightbridge on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

