Comparing Greystone Logistics (GLGI) & Its Peers

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS: GLGI) is one of 34 public companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Greystone Logistics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Greystone Logistics alerts:

This table compares Greystone Logistics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $64.93 million $3.35 million 5.75 Greystone Logistics Competitors $2.73 billion $337.34 million 35.22

Greystone Logistics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Logistics. Greystone Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Logistics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 8.66% 25.72% 7.08% Greystone Logistics Competitors -8.32% 0.63% 3.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Greystone Logistics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Greystone Logistics Competitors 278 1035 1572 37 2.47

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 10.65%. Given Greystone Logistics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greystone Logistics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Logistics’ rivals have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greystone Logistics rivals beat Greystone Logistics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc. is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.