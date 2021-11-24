Comparing Boqii (BQ) and The Competition

Boqii (NYSE: BQ) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Boqii to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Boqii and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 1 1 0 2.50 Boqii Competitors 141 701 1053 53 2.52

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.33%. Given Boqii’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boqii has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Boqii shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boqii and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii $154.31 million -$29.68 million -164.00 Boqii Competitors $8.29 billion $479.17 million -9.52

Boqii’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Boqii. Boqii is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Boqii has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boqii’s peers have a beta of 2.18, indicating that their average stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boqii and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii -20.63% N/A -44.86% Boqii Competitors -16.79% 14.55% 1.93%

Summary

Boqii peers beat Boqii on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

