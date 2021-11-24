Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Community Financial stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.97. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Financial will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Brian Adams acquired 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,995.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $53,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Community Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

