Community Bankers Trust Co. (ESXB) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on December 2nd

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

Community Bankers Trust has a payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of ESXB opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. Community Bankers Trust has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

In other Community Bankers Trust news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $165,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,070 shares of company stock worth $12,136.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community Bankers Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,333 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

