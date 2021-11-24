Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.60 ($7.50) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.41) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.59) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($7.95) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.52) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.31 ($7.18).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €6.73 ($7.65) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 1-year high of €7.19 ($8.17). The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.98.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

