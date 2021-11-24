Commercial Metals Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commercial Metals in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.12.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $36.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough acquired 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.