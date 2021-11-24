Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.74

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.74 and last traded at $102.53, with a volume of 102311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.54. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $913,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,596,391.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,548 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

