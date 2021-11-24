Comerica Bank Trims Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 621,791 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 96.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,059,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 89,199 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 102,797.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 176,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 62.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of VLY opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

