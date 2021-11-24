Comerica Bank Sells 957 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,478 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Glacier Bancorp worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,463.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 27,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

GBCI stock opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.