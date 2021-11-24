Comerica Bank Sells 1,273 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,709 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Maximus were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Maximus by 710.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Maximus by 51.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,155 shares of company stock worth $2,896,362. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMS opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.65 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

