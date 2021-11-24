Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Century Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Century Communities by 29.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 8.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

CCS stock opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

CCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.