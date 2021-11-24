Comerica Bank Has $2.98 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Incyte by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

INCY stock opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

