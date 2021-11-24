Comerica Bank Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Chemours worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $697,259,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,875,000 after purchasing an additional 337,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chemours by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345,201 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Chemours by 27.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Chemours by 0.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,812,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $527,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,675. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

