Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Raised by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 0.8% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Comcast by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Comcast by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 82,459 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 162,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,645,781. The firm has a market cap of $235.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.65. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

