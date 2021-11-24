Colliers Securities Downgrades Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) to Neutral

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

VG opened at $20.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vonage has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.67, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vonage by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 520,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 299,468 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 31.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,843 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 5.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 58,712 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

