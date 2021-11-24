Colliers Securities Downgrades Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) to Neutral

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
VG opened at $20.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vonage has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.67, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63.
In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vonage by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 520,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 299,468 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 31.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,843 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 5.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 58,712 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
