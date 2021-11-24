Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Axel Capital Management LLC

Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 10.6% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $18,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,110,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,635,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total value of $7,105,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $207,270.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 696,132 shares of company stock valued at $210,833,597.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

COIN traded down $7.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.93. 12,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.51 and a 200 day moving average of $260.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

