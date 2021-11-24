Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Stock Position Lessened by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coherent by 66.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,921,000 after buying an additional 376,293 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coherent by 65.1% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,013,000 after buying an additional 299,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Coherent by 42.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,542,000 after buying an additional 210,489 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Coherent by 198.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 223,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,174,000 after buying an additional 148,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coherent by 102.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,426,000 after buying an additional 146,138 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COHR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.17.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $259.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.09. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. Research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.