Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 37,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,752,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,964,000 after buying an additional 367,015 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 15.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 742,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,927,000 after buying an additional 101,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,898,000 after buying an additional 35,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,214,000 after buying an additional 24,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,511,000 after buying an additional 55,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $98.83 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.