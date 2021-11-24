Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software which empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence. Cognyte Software Ltd. is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CGNT. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

CGNT opened at $21.25 on Monday. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

