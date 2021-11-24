CNH Industrial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,382 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,091% compared to the typical daily volume of 452 call options.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.