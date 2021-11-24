CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNFinance had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

NYSE:CNF traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,508. The firm has a market cap of $308.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.30. CNFinance has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 650.91 and a quick ratio of 650.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97.

Get CNFinance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.